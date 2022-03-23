Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Gitlab stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,774. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

