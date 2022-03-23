Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Boosted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

