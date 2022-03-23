GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Achieves Market Cap of $224,188.35

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 39% against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $224,188.35 and $80.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.65 or 0.07029961 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.34 or 0.99649297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044234 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

