Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,026,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,522,424 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $309,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,966. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

