Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Announces Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

