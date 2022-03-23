Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Announces Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
GRPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
