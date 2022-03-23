Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $60.94

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $59.55. Guardant Health shares last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
