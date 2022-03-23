Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $60.94

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $59.55. Guardant Health shares last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.