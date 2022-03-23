Guggenheim Downgrades JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to Neutral

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $497.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.