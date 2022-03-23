Guggenheim Downgrades JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to Neutral

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $497.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

