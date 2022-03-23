Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 48,386 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,386 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 127,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

