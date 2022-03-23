Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 57,733 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,733 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

