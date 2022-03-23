H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 553,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

