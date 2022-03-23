H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

HNNMY opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

