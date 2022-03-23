Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Tops $10.72 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $167,346.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.65 or 0.07029961 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.34 or 0.99649297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044234 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.