Handshake (HNS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $567,967.00

Handshake (HNS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $79.14 million and approximately $567,967.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,376.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.40 or 0.07078002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00286673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.00851142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00105432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014209 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.00462356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00424114 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 476,275,995 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

