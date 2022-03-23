Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.94.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

