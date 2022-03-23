HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 3.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.81. Approximately 10,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 738,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.60, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.