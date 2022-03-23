Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

