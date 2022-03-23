HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.60.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

