Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 89 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.23. 2,115,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

