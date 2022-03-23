Highland Private Wealth Management Has $4.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.72. 332,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,383. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

