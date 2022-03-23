Highland Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $165.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,734,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

