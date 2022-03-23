Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to post $352.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.30 million and the lowest is $326.30 million. Hilltop reported sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,829,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hilltop by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 140,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

