Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 946,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,338. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.