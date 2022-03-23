HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $28,230.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HireQuest stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HireQuest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HQI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
