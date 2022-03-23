HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $28,230.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HireQuest stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HireQuest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

