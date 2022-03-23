HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000.

HRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

