HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

HLS opened at C$14.91 on Wednesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.84 million and a P/E ratio of -28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

