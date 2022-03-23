Honest (HNST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honest by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

