Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $203.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell is expected to benefit from strength in the warehouse and workflow solutions, UOP and advanced materials businesses. For 2022, the company expects its organic revenues to increase 4-7% on a year-over-year basis. It is likely to gain from acquisitions made over time. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows add to its strength. The company’s commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to be favorable. In the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Weakness across the personal protective equipment business will adversely impact its near-term results. Honeywell has been dealing with high costs and expenses and supply-chain challenges, which might affect its margins and profitability. Also, high debt levels might raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.43.

HON stock opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average is $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

