Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,650. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

