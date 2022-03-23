HSBC Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $150.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HSBC from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

SEA stock opened at $124.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

