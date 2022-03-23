Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.73.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.