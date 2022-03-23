Huntington National Bank Sells 12,727 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $311.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

