Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Reaches $81.79 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Hydra has a market cap of $81.79 million and approximately $584,057.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydra has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.50 or 0.00022148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.91 or 0.07045260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.43 or 0.99900796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044136 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,064,280 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

