IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

IMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.34. 882,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.57. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

