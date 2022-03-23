IFG Advisors LLC Buys 3,836 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 3.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.34. 696,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.89. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.89.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

