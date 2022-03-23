IFG Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

