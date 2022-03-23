Ignition Market Cap Hits $129,706.27 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 322.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Ignition has traded 223% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $129,706.27 and approximately $242.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.69 or 1.00101392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,534,589 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,416 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

