II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. 22,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,550 shares of company stock worth $601,770. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

