Illuvium Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $376.90 million and approximately $17.92 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $579.24 or 0.01364028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.24 or 0.07065142 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,326.25 or 0.99672449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044395 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,686 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

