Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Shares of INDB traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after buying an additional 230,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

