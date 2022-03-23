Insider Selling: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00.

Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,807. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

