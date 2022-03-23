Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to report sales of $541.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.80 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $437.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,034,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

