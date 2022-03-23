Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 304,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 77,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

