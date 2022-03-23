International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.69). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.43), with a volume of 65,159 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £263.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 641.84.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,507.11).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

