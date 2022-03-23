Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,712,000 after acquiring an additional 916,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $69,571,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

