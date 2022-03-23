Intest (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of INTT opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Intest has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91.

About Intest (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

