Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.37. 31,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 88,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.
