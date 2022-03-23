Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 175.51 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.03. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £295.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,306.48).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

