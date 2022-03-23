Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stock Position Lifted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,901,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 184,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,572. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

