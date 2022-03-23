Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 203,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 372,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

