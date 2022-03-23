Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 203,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 372,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.