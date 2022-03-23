Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,431% compared to the average volume of 850 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

IDV opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

